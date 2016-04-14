Overview

Dr. Michael Larry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Larry works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysteroscopy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.