Dr. Michael Larkin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyrone, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Larkin works at Penn Highlands Imaging Services in Tyrone, PA with other offices in Huntingdon, PA and Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.