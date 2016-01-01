See All Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Michael Lardon, MD

Psychiatry
4 (27)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lardon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.

Dr. Lardon works at BERGMAN, DAVID B, MD in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David B Bergman MD
    David B Bergman MD
3750 Convoy St Ste 318, San Diego, CA 92111 (858) 292-2929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

About Dr. Michael Lardon, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174630305
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Residency
  • University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Undergraduate School
  • Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lardon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lardon works at BERGMAN, DAVID B, MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lardon’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lardon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

