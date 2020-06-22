Overview

Dr. Michael Lara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Lara works at Del Sol Bariatrics in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.