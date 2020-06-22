Dr. Michael Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lara, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Locations
Del Sol Bariatrics10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 130, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7521
Jorge Acosta MD FACS PA1655 MOSSWOOD ST, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 900-8632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've never been seen by Dr. Lara however, I've know him since kindergarten and we grew up together through high school as well. In knowing him all those years I've known him to be a very sweet, caring, sincere and gentle individual. I was online looking for another physicians and Dr. Michael Lara's name popped up and noticed a couple of reviews. We are all human and at times don't feel well or had a bad day for whatever reason. His demeanor may have been due to something else happening in his life and possibly came across a rude or standoffish. It happens, maybe you should give him another chance and not judge so harshly. He's a person of integrity and respect. I enjoyed being friends with him throughout the years. Respectfully, Yamira Anna Diaz
About Dr. Michael Lara, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1598721490
Education & Certifications
- Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
