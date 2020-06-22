See All General Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Michael Lara, MD

General Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Lara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.

Dr. Lara works at Del Sol Bariatrics in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Del Sol Bariatrics
    10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 130, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7521
  2. 2
    Jorge Acosta MD FACS PA
    1655 MOSSWOOD ST, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 900-8632
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Wound Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foregut Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 22, 2020
    I've never been seen by Dr. Lara however, I've know him since kindergarten and we grew up together through high school as well. In knowing him all those years I've known him to be a very sweet, caring, sincere and gentle individual. I was online looking for another physicians and Dr. Michael Lara's name popped up and noticed a couple of reviews. We are all human and at times don't feel well or had a bad day for whatever reason. His demeanor may have been due to something else happening in his life and possibly came across a rude or standoffish. It happens, maybe you should give him another chance and not judge so harshly. He's a person of integrity and respect. I enjoyed being friends with him throughout the years. Respectfully, Yamira Anna Diaz
    Yamira Anna Diaz — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Lara, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598721490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lara has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

