Dr. Michael Lansing, MD

Pulmonary Disease
38 years of experience
Dr. Michael Lansing, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Lansing works at Lung and Sleep Centers of Maryland LifeBridge Community Pulmonology in Pikesville, MD with other offices in Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David A. Mishkin MD PA
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 350, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 876-1914
    Mercy Personal Physicians At Reisterstown
    114 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 801-3500
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962483230
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Lansing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lansing has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lansing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lansing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lansing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lansing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lansing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

