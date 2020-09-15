Overview

Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their residency with Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, Orthopedic Surgery



Dr. Langworthy works at Southcoast Health Orthopedic Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.