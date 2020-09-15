Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langworthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD
Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their residency with Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
Southcoast Health Orthopedic Surgery300a Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-2211
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
He was able to identify an issue in my knees that other Dr's weren't. I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome which was causing my knees to displace constantly. The surgery on both knees went great and my knees are significantly better than before. He also fixed multiple labrum tears in my shoulder, and even the initial days following the surgery were significantly better than flare ups prior to the procedure.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
