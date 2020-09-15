See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their residency with Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Langworthy works at Southcoast Health Orthopedic Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southcoast Health Orthopedic Surgery
    300a Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841301546
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Langworthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langworthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langworthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langworthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langworthy works at Southcoast Health Orthopedic Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Langworthy’s profile.

    Dr. Langworthy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langworthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Langworthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langworthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langworthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langworthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

