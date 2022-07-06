Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langlois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Langlois works at
Locations
-
1
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA11901 Toepperwein Rd Ste 1102, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 650-0314
-
2
Northeast Methodist Hospital12412 Judson Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 757-7000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
3
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA4025 E Southcross Blvd Ste 11, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 333-8441
-
4
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA1303 McCullough Ave Ste 348, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 210-2274
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Langlois was outstanding in describing my condition in detail. What I wanted was out of the question and he told me why painstakingly simple and in detail. He cut into my nails and explained every procedure as he went along. Very patient, understanding and has a very light touch. Will see him in two months. Looking forward to his counsel and thorough medical procedures .
About Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1780867754
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langlois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langlois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langlois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langlois speaks Arabic and Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Langlois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langlois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langlois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langlois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.