Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Langlois works at James E Miller DPM in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA
    11901 Toepperwein Rd Ste 1102, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 650-0314
    Northeast Methodist Hospital
    12412 Judson Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 757-7000
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA
    4025 E Southcross Blvd Ste 11, San Antonio, TX 78222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 333-8441
    The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste 348, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 210-2274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Langlois was outstanding in describing my condition in detail. What I wanted was out of the question and he told me why painstakingly simple and in detail. He cut into my nails and explained every procedure as he went along. Very patient, understanding and has a very light touch. Will see him in two months. Looking forward to his counsel and thorough medical procedures .
    hitechwoman — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    • 1780867754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langlois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langlois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langlois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Langlois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langlois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langlois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langlois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

