Dr. Michael Langley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Langley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They completed their residency with University Va School Med
Dr. Langley works at
Locations
New River Urology75 Baylor Dr Ste 205, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 256-3526
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Langley is a down to earth tell it like it is physician. He is specialist with a family doctor approach to medicine and his patients. Highly recommended. His staff are equally competent and easy to deal with
About Dr. Michael Langley, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Va School Med
- University of Virginia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langley has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langley.
