Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ruston, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Pierremont Health Center and Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
Dr. Langiulli works at
Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Ruston2313 Common Ct Ste 5, Ruston, LA 71270 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Northern Louisiana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Visit for heart cath
About Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1992765440
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langiulli has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langiulli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langiulli speaks Italian.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Langiulli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langiulli.
