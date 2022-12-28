Overview

Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ruston, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Pierremont Health Center and Northern Louisiana Medical Center.



Dr. Langiulli works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Ruston in Ruston, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

