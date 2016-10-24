Dr. Lang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Lang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Lang works at
Locations
-
1
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-1406
-
2
ECU Psychiatric Outpatient Clin905 Johns Hopkins Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-1406
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carteret Health Care
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Michael Lang is not only a Physician with an Internal Medicine but also in Psychiatry. He is extremely understanding and caring. These qualities are not found by all members of the medical profession. He has a broad understanding of medicine and has taken on two different areas of medical practice. I would highly recommend his people skills for those who have been recently diagnosed with a mental illness. He is not short with the facts.
About Dr. Michael Lang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801094271
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.