Overview

Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Landzberg works at Boston Children's Hospital at Weymouth in Weymouth, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.