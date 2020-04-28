See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Weymouth, MA
Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Landzberg works at Boston Children's Hospital at Weymouth in Weymouth, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Cardiology
    541 Main St Ste 105, Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-4278
    Adult Congenital Heart Program
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6508
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center
    70 FRANCIS ST, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 307-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Ventricular Septal Defect
Pulmonary Hypertension
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Ventricular Septal Defect
Pulmonary Hypertension

Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Defect Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 28, 2020
    Amazing doctor with the utmost patience and knowledge.
    Sheila Raza — Apr 28, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124019864
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham & Women's Hospital
    • Columbia University
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landzberg has seen patients for Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Landzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

