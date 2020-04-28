Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD
Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Department of Cardiology541 Main St Ste 105, Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (617) 355-4278
Adult Congenital Heart Program300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6508Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center70 FRANCIS ST, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Amazing doctor with the utmost patience and knowledge.
About Dr. Michael Landzberg, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124019864
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Columbia University
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Landzberg has seen patients for Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landzberg speaks Spanish.
