Dr. Michael Landor, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Landor, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem.

Dr. Landor works at Satpal Rathour Medicine PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Cough and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Immunology PC
    6920 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 674-6001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cough
Postnasal Drip
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Egg Hypersensitivity Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Reactions Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Landor has always been very attentive and thoughtful in my allergy treatment. Thank you, Dr. Landor!
    jmarr — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Landor, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Asthma
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Russian and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1245293687
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai School Med
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Landor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landor works at Satpal Rathour Medicine PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Landor’s profile.

    Dr. Landor has seen patients for Asthma, Cough and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Landor speaks French, Hebrew, Hindi, Russian and Tagalog.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Landor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

