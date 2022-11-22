Overview

Dr. Michael Landor, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem.



Dr. Landor works at Satpal Rathour Medicine PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Cough and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.