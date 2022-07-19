See All Ophthalmologists in Belleville, NJ
Ophthalmology
Dr. Michael Landolfi, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Landolfi works at Vision Eye Physicians And Surgeons in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    36 Newark Ave Ste 120, Belleville, NJ 07109 (973) 302-7551

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Clara Maass Medical Center

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Farsightedness
Heterophoria
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Tear Duct Disorders
Chorioretinitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Nystagmus
Trichiasis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Keratitis
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Neovascularization
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Mechanical Strabismus
Monofixation Syndrome
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    QualCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Great surgeon good staff and office manager is a doll. Will recommend to family friends..all good things to say about this place.
    John Sr. — Jul 19, 2022
    Ophthalmology
    24 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1356312508
    Inst Of Ophth and Visual Sci
    St Vincint Hosp
    Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Michael Landolfi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Landolfi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Landolfi works at Vision Eye Physicians And Surgeons in Belleville, NJ.

    Dr. Landolfi has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Stye, and more.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Landolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.