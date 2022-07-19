Dr. Michael Landolfi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landolfi, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Landolfi, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Landolfi works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Michael Landolfi36 Newark Ave Ste 120, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 302-7551
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landolfi?
Great surgeon good staff and office manager is a doll. Will recommend to family friends..all good things to say about this place.
About Dr. Michael Landolfi, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1356312508
Education & Certifications
- Inst Of Ophth and Visual Sci
- St Vincint Hosp
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landolfi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landolfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landolfi works at
Dr. Landolfi has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landolfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landolfi speaks Italian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Landolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landolfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.