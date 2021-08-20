Dr. Michael Landolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Landolf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Landolf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aomc - Occupational Medicine600 Ivy St Ste 106, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4539
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landolf?
I was sent to Dr. Landolf for a work related injury and was nervous having to go to a new doctor. From the very first visit I was treated like I had gone there for years. The ladies in the reception area and the nurses are very personable and pleasant to work with. Dr. Landolf was amazing and so good to me from the very first visit. He was very thorough and left no stones unturned when it came to my injury. He also was so good about talking to me about what was next in trying to help me and always asked me if that was okay with me. I usually don’t write reviews but I was so impressed with this doctors office that I wanted to tell everyone.
About Dr. Michael Landolf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578538005
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landolf works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Landolf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.