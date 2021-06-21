See All Otolaryngologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Michael Landman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Landman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Landman works at ENT Group of Los Angeles in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Common Cold along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Valley Partners
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 609-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Landman, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245237833
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Landman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Landman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landman works at ENT Group of Los Angeles in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Landman’s profile.

Dr. Landman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Common Cold, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Landman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

