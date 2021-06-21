Dr. Michael Landman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landman, MD
Dr. Michael Landman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Medical Valley Partners5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 609-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Michael Landman patched my broken eardrum 3 times starting about 1976, that I had gotten from an abusive spouse. I finally was able to get a divorce 24 yrs later. I think I am able to hear today at 67 yrs old thanks to Dr Michael Landman. Thank you again.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Landman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Common Cold, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Landman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landman.
