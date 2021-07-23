Dr. Michael Landman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Landman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Michael J Landman MD PC25 Marston St Apt 403, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 686-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landman is great. He is patient and kind. He is intelligent and wise. He takes the time to get to know you and makes sure all your questions are answered.
About Dr. Michael Landman, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1013039601
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Med Center
- University Nc Hosps
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landman has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landman speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Landman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.