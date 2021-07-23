Overview

Dr. Michael Landman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Landman works at Champaign Dental Group in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.