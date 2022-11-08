Dr. Michael Landi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Landi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Landi works at
Locations
Dia Invision Health400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-3555
- 2 801 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (716) 316-7117
St. Mary's Medical Center901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 882-6381Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Landi is the smartest guy I’ve met. He’s very conservative and will not recommend a high dollar surgery looking for money like many neurosurgeons in the area. Years ago I saw a variety of surgeons for opinions on my back, they all recommended very invasive surgeries that were not necessary. When I saw Dr.Landi for my final opinion he recommended a very non invasive small surgery and had success. I trust him that he’s always looking out for the patients benefits and not bringing in money by doing unnecessary operations
About Dr. Michael Landi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437116308
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landi works at
Dr. Landi has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Landi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landi.
