Overview

Dr. Michael Landi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Landi works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orlando, FL and Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.