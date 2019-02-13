Overview

Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lamensdorf works at Eye Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.