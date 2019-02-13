See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lamensdorf works at Eye Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sarasota Artificial Kidney Center
    1428 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 957-4987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Trichiasis

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Trichiasis
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Blindness
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Keratoconus
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Retina Diseases
Soft Contact Lenses
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 13, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lamensdorf for many years and trust him to take the best care of my eyes. I have never felt that I was just a number to Dr. Lamensdorf or his staff, and have always gotten in to see him very quickly when need be. I am very happy with the cataract surgery he performed on me last year and with the Restore lenses he recommended. Follow up was very thorough. I would not consider going anywhere else.
    Shirley Wittine in Sarasota, FL — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1336138395
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • U Penn-Scheie Eye Inst
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Oberlin College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamensdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamensdorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamensdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamensdorf works at Eye Specialists in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lamensdorf’s profile.

    Dr. Lamensdorf has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamensdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamensdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamensdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamensdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamensdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

