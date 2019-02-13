Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamensdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD
Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lamensdorf works at
Sarasota Artificial Kidney Center1428 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 957-4987
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Lamensdorf for many years and trust him to take the best care of my eyes. I have never felt that I was just a number to Dr. Lamensdorf or his staff, and have always gotten in to see him very quickly when need be. I am very happy with the cataract surgery he performed on me last year and with the Restore lenses he recommended. Follow up was very thorough. I would not consider going anywhere else.
About Dr. Michael Lamensdorf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1336138395
- Emory University
- U Penn-Scheie Eye Inst
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Oberlin College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lamensdorf works at
