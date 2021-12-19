Dr. Michael Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lambert, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lambert, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center, Saint John Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Locations
Nephrology Associates - Shawnee6850 Hilltop Rd Ste 100, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 386-2835Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nephrology Associates8901 W 74th St Ste 328, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 404-5968
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
I had several nephrologists over the years. Dr Lambert is the best!
About Dr. Michael Lambert, MD
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine

