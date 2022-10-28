Overview

Dr. Michael Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Lam works at Houston Retina Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.