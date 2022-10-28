Dr. Michael Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lam, MD
Dr. Michael Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Houston Retina Associates - Main7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 530, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 495-2222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Without warning, a floater and flashes of light developed in one of eyes. I felt this was the beginnings of a retina detachment, so I called Houston Retina Associates immediately to see if I could be seen. Dr. Alappatt, my regular and great Ophthalmologist, was not in the office that day. Nurse Debra said Dr. Lam, another great Ophthalmologist with this practice could see me that afternoon. Dr. Lam was very comforting, engaging, kind, and professional and assessed my situation with precise efficiency! He explained to me his diagnosis of a retina tear and treatment. He immediately scheduled a retinal laser surgery procedure to repair the tear(s) preventing a complete retinal detachment that was performed in his office that day! The procedure was painless, and my anxiety was reduced significantly because Dr. Lam was very calm, assuring, and stayed engaged with me throughout the procedure. I left the office feeling so relieved that I had escaped a complete retinal detachment!
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1548200835
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lam speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.