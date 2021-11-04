Dr. Michael Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lake, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lake, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University-New Orleans and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Lake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lake?
Was seen and treated by Dr. Lake while a patient at Abington Hospital. He showed genuine interest in helping me with my condition. Glad that he was assigned to my case and plan to follow through with him.
About Dr. Michael Lake, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1548503907
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University-New Orleans
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lake using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.