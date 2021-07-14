Overview

Dr. Michael Laird, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Laird works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.