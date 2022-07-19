Overview

Dr. Michael Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Lai works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Clinton, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.