Dr. Michael Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael Lai, MD
Dr. Michael Lai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
Central Coast Endocrinology1300 E Cypress St Ste C2, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-8972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Coast Endocrinology1250 Peach St Ste H, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 349-8972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Coast Endocrinology116 S Palisade Dr Ste 301, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 346-2644Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
We have only seen Dr. Lai twice but so far he has been great. He has great bedside manners and and take time to answer all our questions in a thorough way. He has been very supportive of our care and willing to help in any way he can. He is also very encouraging. I had two questions later about lab work and he responded promptly both times. I give him a thumbs up. And I think they did take into consideration others reviews because the staff has always been helpful and kind.
About Dr. Michael Lai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750318127
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Va Med Center
- St Mary Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.