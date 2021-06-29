Dr. Lago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lago, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Lago works at
Locations
Musc- Department of Medicine12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9639
South Texas Health System Clinics #1024302 S Sugar Rd Ste 102, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 513-0606
Shriners Hospitals for Children1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (813) 355-5000
UT Health Rio Grande Valley3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been considering a total hip replacement for over 2 years. I have literally interviewed doctors from all over the world and found the best surgeon for my anterior approach total hip replacement surgery was Dr. Michael T Lago. I went in for surgery 6/23 in the morning, and by that evening I was already walking on my new hip using a walker. On 6/24 I was walking longer distances, and by 6/26 I was already up to 5,000 steps walking with a support crutch/ hiking stick putting most of my weight on my new hip. Dr. Lago was also able to correct the length of my left leg during surgery getting rid of the limp I walked with for years! The Hospital where the surgery took place was great. The hospital was very clean, and the staff was friendly and attentive. They genuinely cared about me and my family. The procedure was right on time and everyone worked well together. Dr. Lago took the time to visit and ensure I was doing well. My pain management has also been great.
About Dr. Michael Lago, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891094306
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Dr. Lago works at
