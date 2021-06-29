See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Michael Lago, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Dr. Lago works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL with other offices in Edinburg, TX and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Musc- Department of Medicine
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9639
    South Texas Health System Clinics #102
    4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 102, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 513-0606
    Shriners Hospitals for Children
    1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 355-5000
    UT Health Rio Grande Valley
    3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-3001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Broken Arm
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Broken Arm

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 29, 2021
    Armand Giovannotto — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Lago, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English
    1891094306
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lago has seen patients for Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lago has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

