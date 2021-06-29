Overview

Dr. Michael Lago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Lago works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL with other offices in Edinburg, TX and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.