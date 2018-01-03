Overview

Dr. Michael Laffer, DO is a Pulmonologist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Laffer works at Oakland Imaging Diagnostic Center in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.