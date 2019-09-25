Dr. Michael Lacqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lacqua, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lacqua, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Hand & Occupational Therapy PC2372 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 761-3700
- 2 355 Bard Ave Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laqua has a genuine, sincere nature uncommon to most people in general and more specifically, the medical field. He is gentle, calm, confident, precise, efficient and most of all, receptive. I ask a lot of questions and he never once got impatient. I have been his patient for 8 years. He goes out of his way to fit me in even when I inconvenience him last minute. He strives to get whatever he is working on perfect! He has worked on a scar I have on the side of my head a few times in order to get it perfect and it is now! He is a good man and even better doctor! He’s gracious and respects your time. A true gentleman and professional! I trust him. The ladies at the desk are lovely too. Hardly ever a wait.
About Dr. Michael Lacqua, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
Frequently Asked Questions
