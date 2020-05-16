Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacorte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .
Dr. Lacorte works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons16281 Bass Rd Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (941) 477-4451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lacorte?
Dr. LaCorte treated my daughter for a heart condition. Ultimately we had to be referred to another specialist due to a specialized procedure my daughter needed. However, even though she was not under Dr. LaCorte’s care he still followed up with us out of concern for my daughter’s health. He has an amazing bedside manner and really knows how to relate to children while keeping parents calm and informed. I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1710082821
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacorte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacorte works at
Dr. Lacorte speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacorte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacorte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacorte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacorte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.