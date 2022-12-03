Dr. Michael Labagnara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labagnara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Labagnara, MD
Dr. Michael Labagnara, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. LaBagnara is the ABSOLUTE BEST!! I had been suffering from back pain for quite some time, afraid of "back surgery" and complications that I've heard about from family. I met with Dr. LaBagnara and after the first visit I felt relieved! I knew I was going to get better. Dr. LaBagnara made sure I understood every detail, step by step from beginning to end. His bedside manner is impeccable. He is patient and answers every question. I truly felt like his only patient from the first consultation to the release consultation to go back to work. I recommend anyone to visit Dr LaBagnara. Thank you so much Doctor!! ??
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1881094357
- Eastern Virgina Graduate School of Medicine
- New Jersey Med Sch
- Delbarton School
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Labagnara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labagnara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labagnara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labagnara has seen patients for Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labagnara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Labagnara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labagnara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labagnara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labagnara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.