Dr. Michael Kwiker, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Kwiker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Kwiker works at
Locations
Health Associates Medical Group, 3301 Alta Arden Expy Ste 3, Sacramento, CA 95825
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Helped my parents! Love the staff
About Dr. Michael Kwiker, DO
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1538289186
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kwiker works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwiker.
