Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Kwiatt works at Cooper University Health Care in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Colorectal Cancer and Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel
    501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper General Surgery
    3205 Fire Rd Ste 1, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper General Surgery
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Anoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)

Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2021
    My surgery done by Dr Kwait was on point, as I entered the building for registration at 4:30am the security guard was extremely helpful, registration was a breeze, the staff came to escort me to take my weight and from there on it was terrific! it was a nurse by the name of Mary Thomas who assisted me, she was totally a very caring and polite nurse who took her time to make sure I was comfortable, then the anesthesiologist Anne came in to explain what would take place in the surgery room, she was so professional, as she took the time to let me know everything there was before entering the surgical room, then I had the chance to finally see my favorite Dr Kwait he entered into the room and was so pleasant, he's a humble
    Sharita Ulmer — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437570751
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

