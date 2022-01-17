Dr. Michael Kwiat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwiat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kwiat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kwiat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Dr. Kwiat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beaver Head and Neck Surgical Associates Ltd.1301 Riverside Dr, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-0216
- 2 1360 Sharon Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-0216
-
3
Countryside Conv Hme Lmtd Partnership8221 Lamor Rd, Mercer, PA 16137 Directions (724) 773-0216
- 4 1000 Dutch Ridge Rd Ste 4A, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwiat?
I find Dr Kwiat to be kind and compassionate and willing to work with me when I wanted to try a different medication or stop my medication. I feel very comfortable in his office and actually enjoy my office visits. He is vey personable and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Michael Kwiat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366491094
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwiat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwiat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwiat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwiat works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwiat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwiat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwiat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwiat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.