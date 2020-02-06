See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Kwasniewski works at Einstein Orthopedic Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputee Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
Feb 06, 2020
Compassionate, thorough, and thoughtful. Dr. K really takes the time with patients.
— Feb 06, 2020
About Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • English
  • 1861838237
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwasniewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kwasniewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kwasniewski works at Einstein Orthopedic Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kwasniewski’s profile.

Dr. Kwasniewski has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwasniewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwasniewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwasniewski.

