Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Kutryb works at Kutryb Eye Institute in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kutryb Eye Institute
    730 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 267-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Trichiasis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Trichiasis

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Have been going to Dr Kutryb for several years. He is a perfectionist who is deeply concerned with his patients vision. Although he is efficient, he takes time to explain your eye problems and offer solutions. Highly skilled, he is the top choice for cataract surgery. While there might be a short wait, at times, it results from him taking time to explain things to each of his patients.
    — Mar 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD
    About Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649209115
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ochsner Clin
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • St Louis University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutryb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutryb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutryb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutryb works at Kutryb Eye Institute in Titusville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kutryb’s profile.

    Dr. Kutryb has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutryb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutryb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutryb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutryb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutryb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

