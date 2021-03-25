Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutryb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Kutryb works at
Locations
-
1
Kutryb Eye Institute730 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 267-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutryb?
Have been going to Dr Kutryb for several years. He is a perfectionist who is deeply concerned with his patients vision. Although he is efficient, he takes time to explain your eye problems and offer solutions. Highly skilled, he is the top choice for cataract surgery. While there might be a short wait, at times, it results from him taking time to explain things to each of his patients.
About Dr. Michael Kutryb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649209115
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- St Louis University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutryb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutryb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutryb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutryb works at
Dr. Kutryb has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutryb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kutryb speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutryb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutryb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutryb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutryb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.