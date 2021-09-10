Dr. Michael Kurzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kurzman, MD
Dr. Michael Kurzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Michael A Kurzman MD401 Bloomingdale Rd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 317-0941
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor! Great staff! Was able to be seen same day for emergency appointment. Minimal wait. All around great experience.
About Dr. Michael Kurzman, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kurzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurzman has seen patients for Acne, Excessive Sweating and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzman.
