Overview

Dr. Michael Kurzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kurzman works at MICHAEL A KURZMAN MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Excessive Sweating and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.