Overview

Dr. Michael Kurtz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Kurtz works at Advanced Pediatric Associates in Parker, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Aurora Pediatric Associates
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 330, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6025
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    Advanced Pediatrics Associates
    5657 S Himalaya St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0586
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3
    Advanced Pediatrics Associates
    13650 E Mississippi Ave Ste 110, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0590
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Kurtz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407832272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kurtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurtz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

