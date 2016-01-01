Overview

Dr. Michael Kurosawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Kurosawa works at Straub Medical Center in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.