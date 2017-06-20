Dr. Michael Kuchera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kuchera, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kuchera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Kuchera works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group160 E Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 605-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Mike. Explained everything about the procedure I needed to have done step by step. I had several questions and he took the time to answer all of them thoroughly. He has a great bed side manor and made me feel at ease every step of the way. I also really like the majority of his staff members. Friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Kuchera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215041348
Education & Certifications
- Magee Womens Hosp-U Pittsburg
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuchera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuchera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuchera has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuchera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchera.
