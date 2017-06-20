Overview

Dr. Michael Kuchera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Kuchera works at Summit Health in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.