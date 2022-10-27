Dr. Michael Kubala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kubala, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kubala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 239-1641
Plano-frisco Office6300 W Parker Rd Ste G24, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-0633
Texas Health Center for Diagnostic & Surgery6020 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-2700
Parkhill Surgery Center Plano LLC7000 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 300-0215
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent & skilled ENT physician. His staff is also very well trained & knowledgable. I saw him for a vertigo issue & he & his team took great care of me. I’ve also referred many friends to him & all have really liked him. Highly recommend Dr. Kubala for any ENT issue!
About Dr. Michael Kubala, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1598184418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
