Dr. Michael Krynski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Krynski, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.
Locations
Michael G. Krynski DPM PLLC1208 Highway 6 Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 205-3681Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michael G. Krynski DPM PLLC21155 Southwest Fwy # 110, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 205-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krynski and his office staff were extremely professional and supportive in my care. They take time to confer with you as to the best route for your problem. Dr. K is conservative in his care, and will advise the best treatment for you. His staff is personable and caring. I have been pleased with the outcome of my treatment. I do not hesitate to refer him to anyone searching for a knowledgeable podiatrist.
About Dr. Michael Krynski, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1942461058
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgery Program, Houston, Tx
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krynski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krynski speaks Polish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krynski.
