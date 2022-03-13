Dr. Michael Krug, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Krug, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Krug, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Krug works at
Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC825 Town Center Dr Ste 152, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have known D Krug for a long time. Great bedside manner and a very caring and knowledgeable Physician
About Dr. Michael Krug, DO
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639116809
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krug has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krug speaks Spanish.
Dr. Krug has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.