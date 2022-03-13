Overview

Dr. Michael Krug, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Krug works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

