Overview

Dr. Michael Kruer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kruer works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.