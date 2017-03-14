Overview

Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kropilak works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.