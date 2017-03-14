Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropilak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD
Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Premier Surgical Fort Sanders Regional1819 Clinch Ave Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3695
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kropilak explained exactly what surgery would involve, explained post surgery recovery period, did exactly what he said he would do and never had any post surgery issues.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Dr. Kropilak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kropilak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kropilak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kropilak has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kropilak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropilak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropilak.
