Dr. Michael Krinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Krinsky works at Trinity Health of New England Provider Network in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.