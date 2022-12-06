Overview

Dr. Michael Krier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Krier works at NorthBay Health Gastroenterology in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Peptic Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

