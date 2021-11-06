Dr. Michael Krebsbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebsbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Krebsbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Krebsbach, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Krebsbach works at
Locations
Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group660 Glades Rd Ste 460, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 391-5515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son has seen Dr. Krebsbach for two different injuries. He has been great.
About Dr. Michael Krebsbach, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003916677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krebsbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krebsbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebsbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krebsbach has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krebsbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krebsbach speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebsbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebsbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebsbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebsbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.