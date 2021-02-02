Overview

Dr. Michael Kreager, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They completed their residency with St Luke's Hospital



Dr. Kreager works at Zenith Healthcare SC in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.