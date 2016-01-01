See All Dermatologists in Natick, MA
Dr. Michael Krathen, MD

Dermatology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Krathen, MD is a dermatologist in Natick, MA. Dr. Krathen completed a residency at Boston University / Tufts Combined Program. He currently practices at Essential Dermatology and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Krathen is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essential Dermatology
    220 N Main St Ste 220, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 827-2615

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypopigmentation Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Fallon Community Health Plan
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Network Health
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • PHCS
  • Tricare
  • UniCare

About Dr. Michael Krathen, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1932376050
Education & Certifications

  • Boston University / Tufts Combined Program
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
