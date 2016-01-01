Dr. Michael Krathen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krathen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Krathen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Krathen, MD is a dermatologist in Natick, MA. Dr. Krathen completed a residency at Boston University / Tufts Combined Program. He currently practices at Essential Dermatology and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Krathen is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Essential Dermatology220 N Main St Ste 220, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 827-2615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
About Dr. Michael Krathen, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932376050
Education & Certifications
- Boston University / Tufts Combined Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Emerson Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
