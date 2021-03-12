Overview

Dr. Michael Kramer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Christ Hospital Spine Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.