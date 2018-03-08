Dr. Michael Kralik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kralik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kralik, MD
Dr. Michael Kralik, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Downtown Phoenix1331 N 7th St Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 776-3464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was diagnosed with block main artery. Surgery scheduled for angioplasty with my cardiologist. Once he got inside found conditions worst backed out contacted Dr.Kralik. Surgery set for triple by-pass but once in saw worst conditions than thought and did quadruple. By-pass And no doubtably saved my life! He also elected to take the time to stitch up my chest rather than use stables! Thank you Doctor Kralik for saving my life! Bob Page San Tan Valley,Az.
About Dr. Michael Kralik, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982642450
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Kralik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kralik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kralik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kralik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kralik.
